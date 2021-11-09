4 die of Corona, 86 more contracted virus

Coronavirus disease has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 86 persons contracted the virus in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 86 persons contracted the virus in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

Two out of four deaths were reported from DIKhan, while one each was from Peshawar and Mardan. With four more deaths, the toll from the disease has reached 5778 while total active cases are 1403 in the province.

During the same period, 105 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 171,592.

As many as 8732 tests were conducted, out of which 86 have been proved positive for Corona.