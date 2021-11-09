UrduPoint.com

4 Die Of Corona, 86 More Contracted Virus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

4 die of Corona, 86 more contracted virus

Coronavirus disease has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 86 persons contracted the virus in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 86 persons contracted the virus in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

Two out of four deaths were reported from DIKhan, while one each was from Peshawar and Mardan. With four more deaths, the toll from the disease has reached 5778 while total active cases are 1403 in the province.

During the same period, 105 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 171,592.

As many as 8732 tests were conducted, out of which 86 have been proved positive for Corona.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal worked for unity, solidarity & restor ..

Allama Iqbal worked for unity, solidarity & restoration of Muslims in world: Gov ..

1 minute ago
 Iqbal Day celebrated at Al-hamra Arts Centre

Iqbal Day celebrated at Al-hamra Arts Centre

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan fixes Dec 1 for po ..

Election Commission of Pakistan fixes Dec 1 for postal ballot applications

1 minute ago
 Moral decline, corruption cause economic down-slid ..

Moral decline, corruption cause economic down-slide: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministries to Sign Joi ..

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministries to Sign Joint Documents After Collegiums' ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt orders provision of transport service to 4 ..

KP govt orders provision of transport service to 43 colleges in merged distt: PA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.