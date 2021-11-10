UrduPoint.com

4 Die Of Corona In KP, 73 New Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:05 PM

Four persons died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 73 new cases were reported in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

With four more deaths, the toll from the disease has reached 5782 the number of total active cases is 1369. A total of 9697 tests were conducted, out of which 73 have proved positive for Corona.

During the same time period, 103 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons to 171,695.

