4 die of Covid-19, 93 contacted virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Four persons died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 93 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With five more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has reached to 5727, the number of total active cases is 2453. A total of 8855 tests were conducted, out of which 93 have proved positive for corona.

During the same time period 188 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons to 169466.