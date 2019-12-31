4 die, van falls into nullah in Wazirabad

(@imziishan)

Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed and 13 other sustained injuries when a van plunged into a nullah near Wazirabad on night between Monday and Tuesday

WAZIRABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed and 13 other sustained injuries when a van plunged into a nullah near Wazirabad on night between Monday and Tuesday.The driver is stated to have lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding as a result the van plunged into nullah, leaving four persons dead on the spot and 13 other injured.

The van was carrying the passengers to Sialkot to attend a marriage ceremony.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad.