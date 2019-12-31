UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Die, Van Falls Into Nullah In Wazirabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:02 PM

4 die, van falls into nullah in Wazirabad

Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed and 13 other sustained injuries when a van plunged into a nullah near Wazirabad on night between Monday and Tuesday

WAZIRABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed and 13 other sustained injuries when a van plunged into a nullah near Wazirabad on night between Monday and Tuesday.The driver is stated to have lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding as a result the van plunged into nullah, leaving four persons dead on the spot and 13 other injured.

The van was carrying the passengers to Sialkot to attend a marriage ceremony.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Driver Marriage Vehicle Van Sialkot Wazirabad

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah leaks become top trend on social media

11 minutes ago

Pakistan women's cricket in 2019

14 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to achieve dig ..

8 minutes ago

S.Korea's headline inflation hits record low in 20 ..

8 minutes ago

Tibet's civil aviation receives over 5 mln passeng ..

8 minutes ago

Taiwan reports warmest year in over 7 decades

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.