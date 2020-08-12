QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :At least four persons died and 10 other received injuries when a passenger wagon overturned on National Highway near Mach area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

According to Levies spokesman, a Quetta-bound passenger from Jacobabad was on its way as it turned turtle at Duzzaan near Mach due to over speeding.

As a result, four people namely Abdul Nabi resident of Khuzdar, and Ghulam Sarwar from Jacobabad died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while 10 other passengers including women and children sustained wounds. The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where some of the injured were referred to civil hospital Quetta for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

Six of the injured were identified as Irshad Ali, Jahangir, Abdul Ghaffar, Gull Bibi, Sabrina, and Zabia so far.

Levies force have registered a case and started probe.