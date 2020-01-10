4 die,9 injure in two incidents including firing, road mishap in Balochistan

As many as four persons died and nine other including women and children sustained injuries in two separate incidents including firing and road mishap in Nushki and Khuzdar's Naach Cross area of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as four persons died and nine other including women and children sustained injuries in two separate incidents including firing and road mishap in Nushki and Khuzdar's Naach Cross area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, unknown gunmen entered the house of Abdul Ghani and opened fire at him and his son Badal Khan at Killi Kadi Didar area of Nushki district.

As a result, both died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the victims were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force arrested three persons after the incident, they were interrogated in this regard.

Two people were killed and nine other including women and children received injuries when a Karachi-bound passenger coach carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way as it overturned on National Highway after bursting its tyre near Naach area of Khuzdar district in second incident.

Levies force reached the site,the bodies and the injured were shifted to Khuzdar district headquarters hospital where the injured victims treatments were being initiated.

The identity of the bodies and the injured could not be ascertained so far.