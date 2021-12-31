UrduPoint.com

4 Died, 15 Others Injured In Quetta Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:32 AM

4 died, 15 others injured in Quetta blast

At least four people died and 15 others sustained injuries in a blast at Main Gate of Science College near Jinnah Road Quetta on Thursday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four people died and 15 others sustained injuries in a blast at Main Gate of Science College near Jinnah Road Quetta on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred near the main Gate of Science College. As a result, four people martyred while 15 people received injuries in explosion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Provincial Civil Hospital Dr. Javed Akhtar told APP that four people died and 15 people were brought to the hospital for treatment.

He said the injured were being treated after declaring emergency in the hospital.

The bodies of three were identified as Muhammad Akram, Sharafuddin and Younas Agha and one body could not be identified yet while the injured included Muhammad Idress, Muswar, Noor Muhammad, Sanaullah, Habibullah, Muhammad Ramzan, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq, Bilal Muhammad. Naqibullah, Najeebullah, Azizaullah, Nadir , Jameel Ahmed and Abdul Hadi.

According to report, the blast took place after ending of the procession of Jamait Ulama-e- islam Nazaryati few minutes ago.

Police cordoned off the entire areas and started investigation about nature of blast.

Further investigation was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the incident and expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives.

He also asked the IGP Balochistan to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation saying that it was responsibility of security forces to ensure protection of public lives and their property.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to foil nefarious design of enemies of the country for maintaining durable peace in the areas.

He also directed Adviser to Home to review security plan of the city for further strengthening security of the province.

He also instructed the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured of blast during treatment in the hospital.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Police Road Died All Best

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns Quetta blast

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns Quetta blast

2 minutes ago
 Jury Finds Teva Pharmaceuticals Responsible for Op ..

Jury Finds Teva Pharmaceuticals Responsible for Opioid Crisis in New York - Atty ..

2 minutes ago
 Flour mills caught fire in Gagu mandi

Flour mills caught fire in Gagu mandi

2 minutes ago
 Over 5.67m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.67m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 SME sector could spread its wings to global market ..

SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chi ..

2 hours ago
 UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Revi ..

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.