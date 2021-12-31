4 died, 15 others injured in Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four people died and 15 others sustained injuries in a blast at Main Gate of Science College near Jinnah Road Quetta on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred near the main Gate of Science College. As a result, four people martyred while 15 people received injuries in explosion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Provincial Civil Hospital Dr. Javed Akhtar told APP that four people died and 15 people were brought to the hospital for treatment.

He said the injured were being treated after declaring emergency in the hospital.

The bodies of three were identified as Muhammad Akram, Sharafuddin and Younas Agha and one body could not be identified yet while the injured included Muhammad Idress, Muswar, Noor Muhammad, Sanaullah, Habibullah, Muhammad Ramzan, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq, Bilal Muhammad. Naqibullah, Najeebullah, Azizaullah, Nadir , Jameel Ahmed and Abdul Hadi.

According to report, the blast took place after ending of the procession of Jamait Ulama-e- islam Nazaryati few minutes ago.

Police cordoned off the entire areas and started investigation about nature of blast.

Further investigation was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the incident and expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives.

He also asked the IGP Balochistan to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation saying that it was responsibility of security forces to ensure protection of public lives and their property.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to foil nefarious design of enemies of the country for maintaining durable peace in the areas.

He also directed Adviser to Home to review security plan of the city for further strengthening security of the province.

He also instructed the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured of blast during treatment in the hospital.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of the blast.