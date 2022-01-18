4 died, 3 injured in two separate road accidents Mansehra

Atleast four people died and three others were injured in two different road accidents in Oghi and Balakot

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast four people died and three others were injured in two different road accidents in Oghi and Balakot.

According to the police sources, in the first incident, a Rikshaw struck with Suzuki Alto car at Oghi Battagram road near Gogus Bridge where two people including a trader Nasir resident of Dilbori and a 15 years old orphan boy Mujahid resident of Pham Gali died on the spot.

Oghi police shifted the dead body and the injured to the Type-D hospital Oghi and later handed over the body of ill-fated Nasir to the family after completion of the medico-legal formalities.

In another incident at Balakot a tourist vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Ghanol Balakot where the rescuers rescued two injured and also recovered two dead bodies. The tourists belonged to Taxila.