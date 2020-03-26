UrduPoint.com
4 Dies For Drinking Poisonous Liquor: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Four persons were killed for drinking poisonous liquor at Gulbahar here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed for drinking poisonous liquor at Gulbahar here on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred at Imamia Colony at the residence of Aslam son of Daray Khan where a function was staged.

Due to inclusion of toxic materials in the liquor and later on its drinking, Shaukat, Aslam, Riaz and Shahzad were died. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

