4 Dolphin men suspended for torturing citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Four jawans of Dolphin force were suspended for allegedly torturing a citizen in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja had received a complaint that four Dolphin jawans -- Noor Javaid, Muhammad Amin, Sajid and Arif -- had tortured a citizen in Jameel Town when the man did not stop his motorcycle on their signaling him.

The RPO directed SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal to conduct an inquiry and submit its report.

The SSP Operations suspended all four Dolphin jawans and issued them show-cause notices.