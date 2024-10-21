Open Menu

4 Drug Dealers Arrested, 4 Kg Drugs Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

4 drug dealers arrested, 4 kg drugs seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested four drug dealers from different areas of the district and recovered over 4 kilogram drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Saddar Wah Police held woman drug dealer Jawaria alias Nazia with 1.

6 kg drugs, and Safdar with 830 grams Charas, while the Dhamyal Police apprehended accused Akhtar after recovering 1.6 kg drugs from him.

The Gujjar Khan Police booked Abdul Khaliq after recovering 580 grams Charas from his possession, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan