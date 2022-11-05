4 drug dealers arrested during raid

Police have arrested four drug dealers including a woman and recovered 3.7 kg drugs and 30 liter liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers including a woman and recovered 3.7 kg drugs and 30 liter liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Police have arrested those were identified as Yasir alias Malangi, Zubair, Naseem Akhtar alias Kalu and Ehsan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

During preliminary investigation, the accused have previous criminal record.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team for the successful operation against drug dealers, addingcrackdown will be continued against drug dealers to eradicate the scourge of drugs.