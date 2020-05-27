UrduPoint.com
4 Drug Dealers Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Wed 27th May 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested four accused recovering 2.

750 Kg Hashish, one 12 bore gun, and one 30 bore pistol from them.

They named of the accused were Shoukat, Aslam and Pervaiz.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

