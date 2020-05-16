UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Drug Dealers Arrested, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

4 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police spokesman Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 04 accused recovering 2.

250 Kg Hashish, 20 liter liquor and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them. They were; Rashid, Amir Ijaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Babir Maseeh. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Hamza Shahbaz Police Station Rashid From

Recent Stories

Secretary Archives reviews measures against corona ..

4 minutes ago

Minor boy killed in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Smart Dubai announces details on Strategic Affairs ..

11 minutes ago

Police Say 2 Officers Injured in Armed Attack in I ..

4 minutes ago

115 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide susp ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.