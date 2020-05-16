4 Drug Dealers Arrested, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha
Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them.
According to police spokesman Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 04 accused recovering 2.
250 Kg Hashish, 20 liter liquor and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them. They were; Rashid, Amir Ijaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Babir Maseeh. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.