4 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police spokesman Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 04 accused recovering 2.

250 Kg Hashish, 20 liter liquor and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them. They were; Rashid, Amir Ijaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Babir Maseeh. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.