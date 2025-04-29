4 drug dealers arrested with 3.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday continued operations against drug dealers and arrested four accused with more than 3.5 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Sohail with 1.55 kg charas, while the Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.

26 kg of the contraband item from accused Shafiq.

Similarly, the Gujar Khan and Cantt Police held accused Razaq and Khaqan with 520 grams and 510 grams charas respectively.

Likewise, the Bani Police arrested accused Shahzeb, recovering 30 litres of liquor from him.

Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police netted a proclaimed offender, Shoaib, wanted in a cheque dishonor case.