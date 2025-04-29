4 Drug Dealers Arrested With 3.5 Kg Charas
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday continued operations against drug dealers and arrested four accused with more than 3.5 kilograms charas.
According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Sohail with 1.55 kg charas, while the Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.
26 kg of the contraband item from accused Shafiq.
Similarly, the Gujar Khan and Cantt Police held accused Razaq and Khaqan with 520 grams and 510 grams charas respectively.
Likewise, the Bani Police arrested accused Shahzeb, recovering 30 litres of liquor from him.
Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police netted a proclaimed offender, Shoaib, wanted in a cheque dishonor case.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC inspects exam center3 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC attends women universities consortium3 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to three accused in drug case3 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 3 terrorists in IBO in Turbat: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed relief cheques12 minutes ago
-
DC attends school awards ceremony12 minutes ago
-
PAFST launched to strengthen National Food Security and Climate Resilience12 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes two bills12 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation13 minutes ago
-
ECP holds voter awareness program for special people13 minutes ago
-
Work on Model Agriculture Mall reviewed13 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker honours Palestinian graduates13 minutes ago