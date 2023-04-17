UrduPoint.com

4 Drug Dealers Held; 1765g Hashish, 103g Ice, 60g Heroin Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police during its ongoing operations against the menace of narcotics arrested four drug dealers and seized a quantity of narcotics.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued instructions for action against drugs to make society free from the scourge of narcotics.

A team of Cantt Police station led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, taking action against criminals, arrested four accused and recovered 1765 gram hashish, 103 gram Ice drug and 60 gram heroin from them.

The police, during checking, recovered 945 gram hashish from accused Muhammad Rehan son of Shahnawaz resident of Dinpur while in other actions one accused Muhamad Ayub son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Chhota Bazar was arrested with 60 gram heroin, accused Fayaz Hussain alias Sunny son of Rabnawaz resident of Nematabad, Muryali with 103 gram Ice drug and accused Sami Ullah alias Akram son of Pir Ghulam resident of Sana Garden with 820 gram hashish.

The arrested narcotics dealers were sent behind bars after the registration of cases against them under relevant laws.

