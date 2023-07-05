4 drug dealers held; drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused drug dealers recovering a quantity of drugs from their possession.

A team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan took action and arrested four drug dealers, a police spokesman said.

The police recovered 110 grams Ice-drug from the accused Allah Dad son of Sahibdad, 130 grams Ice-drug from Muhammad Fawad son of Muhammad Umar,105 grams heroin from Muhammad Asif son of Ghulam Akbar and 115 grams heroin from Hameed Ullah son of Imam Bakhsh.

All four accused were arrested after the registration of separate cases against them.