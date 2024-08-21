4 drug dealers held, over 2.3 kg drugs recovered in DI Khan

The district police have arrested four drug dealers recovering 2.35 kilograms of drugs from them, said a police spokesman on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested four drug dealers recovering 2.35 kilograms of drugs from them, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said the Dera police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood were making all-out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

As part of such efforts, the city circle police teams led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt Police SHO Sibtain Hussain and City Police SHO Zehsan Iqbal arrested four accused drug dealers and recovered 395 grams of Ice, 450 grams of heroin, and 1505 grams of hashish from them.

The Cantt police arrested accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Imam Bakhsh and recovered 395 grams of Ice drug from him.

In another action, the same police arrested Muhammad Ramzan, son of Afzal, along with 450 grams of heroin, and Muhammad Aslam son of Ghulam Siddique with 1150 grams of hashish.

Similarly, the city police team arrested accused drug dealer Ashfaq son of Rabnawaz, resident of Baranabad with 355 grams of hashish.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.