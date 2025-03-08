Open Menu

4 Drug Dealers Held With 1.5 Kg Heroin, 2.532 Kg Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM

4 drug dealers held with 1.5 kg heroin, 2.532 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against drug dealers on Saturday arrested four accused with 1.5 kg heroin and 2.532 kg charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed accused Ghulam Abbas with 1.

5 kilograms of heroin. The accused has been convicted in drug cases registered at different police stations.

Similarly, the Bani Police recovered 1.292 kg charas from accused Kamran, while the Taxila and Wah Cantt Police held accused Mamrez and Aminullah respectively with 620 grams each of the contraband item.

