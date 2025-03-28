4 drug dealers netted with over 5 kg charas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Potohar Division Police during the crackdown against drug dealers on Friday netted four suspects with more than five kilograms charas.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police nabbed two accused Danish and Rizwan on the recovery of 1.

806 kg and 600 grams of charas respectively from them.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.52 kg charas from accused Rashid, while the Taxla Police held accused Waseem with 1.15 kg of the contraband item.