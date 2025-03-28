4 Drug Dealers Netted With Over 5 Kg Charas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Potohar Division Police during the crackdown against drug dealers on Friday netted four suspects with more than five kilograms charas.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police nabbed two accused Danish and Rizwan on the recovery of 1.
806 kg and 600 grams of charas respectively from them.
Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.52 kg charas from accused Rashid, while the Taxla Police held accused Waseem with 1.15 kg of the contraband item.
Recent Stories
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers netted with over 5 kg charas3 minutes ago
-
NH&MP holds ‘e-Kutchery’ to address public concerns, enhance road safety3 minutes ago
-
38 transport owners fined13 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among SOS village children13 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders merger of NICVD-SICVD13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank devises emergency services’ plan for Eidul Fitr23 minutes ago
-
15 male, female SOs appointed in KP Education Deptt33 minutes ago
-
Indian troops kill three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK33 minutes ago
-
12 held for gas decanting, illegal petrol refilling33 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Gov't commitment to regulate sugar prices countrywide33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post issues commemorative postage stamp33 minutes ago