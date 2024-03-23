4 Drug Peddlers Arrested: 1 Kg Ice Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against the drug peddlers arrested four accused and recovered 1 kg of ice and 55 grams of heroin from their possession here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Cantt police station led by the SHO Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the successful operation against the drug peddlers.
During the operation police arrested Fiaz son of Rab nawaz resident of Kandiyal and recovered 370 grams of ice from his possession.
Similarly, another accused Imran son of Ramzan arrested and 55 grams of heroin recovered from his possession. Ashir son of Azeem resident of Awanaabad was arrested and 331 grams of ice recovered from his possession. Meanwhile police arrested Anser Shah son of Manzoor Shah and recovered 372 grams of ice from his possession.
Police registered the separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers and started further investigations.
