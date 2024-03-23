Open Menu

4 Drug Peddlers Arrested: 1 Kg Ice Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM

4 drug peddlers arrested: 1 kg ice recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against the drug peddlers arrested four accused and recovered 1 kg of ice and 55 grams of heroin from their possession here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Cantt police station led by the SHO Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the successful operation against the drug peddlers.

During the operation police arrested Fiaz son of Rab nawaz resident of Kandiyal and recovered 370 grams of ice from his possession.

Similarly, another accused Imran son of Ramzan arrested and 55 grams of heroin recovered from his possession. Ashir son of Azeem resident of Awanaabad was arrested and 331 grams of ice recovered from his possession. Meanwhile police arrested Anser Shah son of Manzoor Shah and recovered 372 grams of ice from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

13 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

13 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

13 hours ago
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

13 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

13 hours ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

13 hours ago
 Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

13 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

13 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan