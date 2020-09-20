4 drug peddlers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them on Sunday. According to police,a team of Mustafabad PS conducted raids in his area and arrested four drug traffickers-- Ali Raza, Muhammad Imran alias Kali, Babar Masih and Muhammad Akram Qureshi.

The police recovered 2.6 kilograms charas,3 kilograms opium, 50 litters wine and 30 liters wine respectively from the accused. Police have registered separate cases against them. Further investigations are in progress.