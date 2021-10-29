4 drug-peddlers held

Police Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested the accused and recovered 680g hashish and 40 liters of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Waqar,Safdar,Umer and Munawar Shan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.