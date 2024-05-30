Open Menu

4 Drug Peddlers Held, Contrabands Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Wah Cantonment Police arrested four drug peddlers and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics on Thursday.

A police spokesman reported that the operation resulted in the recovery of 5.

42 kilograms of hashish from Zahoor Ahmed, 5.26 kilograms from Faisal, 1.20 kilograms from Aabid Hussain, and 1.20 kilograms from Shaheer Ahmed.

Separate cases have been registered against each of the accused, and further investigations are underway.

