4 Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

4 drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of Phularwan and Sillanwali conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 drug peddlers identified as Salman Maseeh, Mesak Maseeh, Mubashar Ahmed and Munir Ahmed and recovered 1.

355 kg Hashish and 100 literliquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

