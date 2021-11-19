4 Drug-peddlers Held With Narcotics
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
A spokesman said police teams conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 3.350-kg hashish and 10 litres of liquor.
The accused were identified as Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Naseem, Ramzab and Murad Khan.
The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.