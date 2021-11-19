UrduPoint.com

4 Drug-peddlers Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

4 drug-peddlers held with narcotics

The police Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A spokesman said police teams conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 3.350-kg hashish and 10 litres of liquor.

The accused were identified as Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Naseem, Ramzab and Murad Khan.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

46 minutes ago
 3,086 fertiliser bags recovered from hoarders

3,086 fertiliser bags recovered from hoarders

3 minutes ago
 Govt providing best facilities to Sikh yatrees: No ..

Govt providing best facilities to Sikh yatrees: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

3 minutes ago
 UNISAME felicitates SMEDA, MoI&P for new SME polic ..

UNISAME felicitates SMEDA, MoI&P for new SME policy

3 minutes ago
 SBP to organise Mir Chakar Khan Rind Games in sout ..

SBP to organise Mir Chakar Khan Rind Games in south Punjab

3 minutes ago
 KMU, Aims Hospital organizes event in connection w ..

KMU, Aims Hospital organizes event in connection with World Diabetes Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.