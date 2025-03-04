4 drug peddlers held with over 3 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered more than three kilograms charas from them.

According to a police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police netted Umar with 1.

12 kg charas while the Cantt Police held accused Nadeem with 860 grams of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral and Westridge Police nabbed accused Abdul Jabbar and Rehan respectively with 800 grams and 520 grams charas.