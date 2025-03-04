4 Drug Peddlers Held With Over 3 Kg Charas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered more than three kilograms charas from them.
According to a police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police netted Umar with 1.
12 kg charas while the Cantt Police held accused Nadeem with 860 grams of the contraband item.
Similarly, the Ratta Amral and Westridge Police nabbed accused Abdul Jabbar and Rehan respectively with 800 grams and 520 grams charas.
Recent Stories
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 drug peddlers held with over 3 kg charas9 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall paralyzes life in Thandiani, roads blocked, power outages witnessed9 minutes ago
-
Husband turns out wife’s killer, arrested9 minutes ago
-
DEO requests district administration Abbottabad to close schools in six UCs due to snowfall19 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police crack down on one-wheeling, multiple offenders arrested49 minutes ago
-
Cadet college to benefit south Punjab youths: Gilani49 minutes ago
-
Haseeb Khan of AMC tops Khyber Medical University’s first professional MBBS exam49 minutes ago
-
More sports complexes to open soon: LDA DG49 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 102 illegal properties49 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan reviews prices, quality of edibles in Sahulat Bazaars49 minutes ago
-
RPO briefs MPs on law, order49 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 185 kg drugs in 8 operations49 minutes ago