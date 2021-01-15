4 drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Friday sentenced four drug peddlers who were arrested by Attock Khurd Police station under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 to different years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing fine over them.

Justice Javed Iqbal Bosal of special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) found Jan Mohammad- a resident of tehsil Bara district Khyber agency guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab through GT road via Attock on June 18, 2020 and sentenced him life imprisonment beside imposed fine worth Rs 0.1 million.

The same court also found Gull Ameen- a resident of Peshawar guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab on June 18, 2020 and sentenced him life imprisonment beside fine worth Rs 0.1 million.

Justice Javed awarded 5 years and six months rigorous imprisonment and fine worth 25 thousand to Mohammad Arif- a resident of Mankera district Bhakkar for drugs smuggling case registered against him on March 18, 2020.

Separately Owais Jan- a resident of Peshawar was awarded 3 years and 6 months imprisonment and fine worth 16 thousand for narcotics smuggling case registered against him on August 20, 2020.