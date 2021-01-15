UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Drug Peddlers Sentenced In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

4 drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Friday sentenced four drug peddlers who were arrested by Attock Khurd Police station under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 to different years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing fine over them.

Justice Javed Iqbal Bosal of special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) found Jan Mohammad- a resident of tehsil Bara district Khyber agency guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab through GT road via Attock on June 18, 2020 and sentenced him life imprisonment beside imposed fine worth Rs 0.1 million.

The same court also found Gull Ameen- a resident of Peshawar guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab on June 18, 2020 and sentenced him life imprisonment beside fine worth Rs 0.1 million.

Justice Javed awarded 5 years and six months rigorous imprisonment and fine worth 25 thousand to Mohammad Arif- a resident of Mankera district Bhakkar for drugs smuggling case registered against him on March 18, 2020.

Separately Owais Jan- a resident of Peshawar was awarded 3 years and 6 months imprisonment and fine worth 16 thousand for narcotics smuggling case registered against him on August 20, 2020.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Fine Road Same Bhakkar Attock Mankera March June August 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

2 hours ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.