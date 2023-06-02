UrduPoint.com

4 Drug Pushers Among Two Women Held In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

4 drug pushers among two women held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers including two women and recovered drugs and sold money from them in the limits of Cantt Police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police received secret information that the people involved in drug dealing were handing over their heinous businesses to their women after the police have tightened a noose around them.

SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt police, taking action on a tip-off, raided in Hafiz Kheir Ahmad area near Eidgah-Kalan and arrested four drug dealers including two women recovering 475-gram heroin and Rs 4000 sale cash from them.

During the checking, 180-gram of heroin and Rs 1900 sale cash was recovered from accused Tariq Mehmood son of Habib ur Rehman while 115 gram heroin and Rs 1000 sale cash was recovered from Farid Ullah son of Billi Khan.

Similarly, the lady police recovered 140 gram heroin and Rs 600 sale cash from accused Shabnam Naheed wife of Tariq Mehmood and 40 gram heroin and Rs 500 sale cash were recovered from Anwar Bibi wife of Farid Ullah.

All the accused were sent behind bars after the registration of a case against them.

