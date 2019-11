The district police have arrested four drug-peddlers and seized over 2.8-kg hashish and 42 litres liquor from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police have arrested four drug-peddlers and seized over 2.8-kg hashish and 42 litres liquor from their possession.

Police seized over 1-kg hashish from drug-pusher Akhtar, 1.4-kg hashish from Ashfaq, 10-litre liquor from Zahid Mahmood and 20-litre liquor from Usman.

Separate cases have been registered.