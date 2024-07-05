4 drug pushers held, 4.3kg Hashish, Ice recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Kot Addu city police arrested four alleged drug pushers and recovered 4.3 kilogram of hashish and ice from their possession, police said on Friday.

Conducting operations on the orders of DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar, SHO city Kot Addu Nasir Abbasi and his teams arrested the drug pushers and recovered 2.8 kilogram hashish and 1.

58 kilogram of ice.

Those arrested included Ashraf (1673 gram Hashish), Aadil Bhatti (1150 gram Hashish), Aadil Yousuf Zai (820 GM Ice), and Faazil Yousuf Zai (760 GM Ice).

DSP Kot Addu circle Sanaullah Mastoi appealed the people to convey information to police if they come to know about any person or gang engaged in the narcotics business to root out the menace from the society.

APP/mkk/ifi