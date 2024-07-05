Open Menu

4 Drug Pushers Held, 4.3kg Hashish, Ice Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM

4 drug pushers held, 4.3kg Hashish, Ice recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Kot Addu city police arrested four alleged drug pushers and recovered 4.3 kilogram of hashish and ice from their possession, police said on Friday.

Conducting operations on the orders of DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar, SHO city Kot Addu Nasir Abbasi and his teams arrested the drug pushers and recovered 2.8 kilogram hashish and 1.

58 kilogram of ice.

Those arrested included Ashraf (1673 gram Hashish), Aadil Bhatti (1150 gram Hashish), Aadil Yousuf Zai (820 GM Ice), and Faazil Yousuf Zai (760 GM Ice).

DSP Kot Addu circle Sanaullah Mastoi appealed the people to convey information to police if they come to know about any person or gang engaged in the narcotics business to root out the menace from the society.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Police Business Nasir Circle Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From General Motors

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

3 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

6 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

6 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

9 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

9 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

14 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan