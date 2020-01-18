4 drug-pushers held with charas in Sialkot

Police have arrested four alleged durg-traffickers in different areas of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four alleged durg-traffickers in different areas of the district.

According to police, those arrested were identified as Ali Hassan, Saifullah, Zaheer Ahmed and Riaz Ahmed.

The police recovered four kilograms of fine quality charas worth millions of rupees from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.