4 drug suppliers arrested, narcotics recovered in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Hassanabdal Saddar Police on Wednesday, during the crackdown against the drug-selling mafia, arrested four drug suppliers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman has said that a team led by station house officer Hassanabdal Saddar Police raided the den of Jamal Shah and recovered 6.36 kilograms of hashish.

Separately, police raided the narcotics den of Zahid Ali in Kot Dadu and recovered 1.40 kilograms of hashish. Separately, 1.80 kilograms of hashish were recovered from the den of Huraria Waheed, and 1.60 kilograms of hashish were recovered from Ishfaq Ahmed during a police raid in the Meharabad area.

Police registered four different cases against the arrested drug suppliers under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997 and launched further investigation.

