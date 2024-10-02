4 Drug-traffickers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The police have arrested four drug-traffickers and recovered 5.89 kilograms (kg) charas and 1.8kg poppy dust from them.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Dijkot police arrested two drug-pushers -- Zeeshan Babar and Qaisar Abbas, and recovered 4.
540-kg charas, while Millat Town police recovered 1.350-kg charas from the possession of a drug trafficker Shah Mehmood.
Similarly, the Factory Area police nabbed a drug-trafficker, Abu Bakar, and recovered 1.800-kg poppy dust (Bhukki) from his possession.
All these accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
