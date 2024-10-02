Open Menu

4 Drug-traffickers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

4 drug-traffickers arrested

The police have arrested four drug-traffickers and recovered 5.89 kilograms (kg) charas and 1.8kg poppy dust from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The police have arrested four drug-traffickers and recovered 5.89 kilograms (kg) charas and 1.8kg poppy dust from them.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Dijkot police arrested two drug-pushers -- Zeeshan Babar and Qaisar Abbas, and recovered 4.

540-kg charas, while Millat Town police recovered 1.350-kg charas from the possession of a drug trafficker Shah Mehmood.

Similarly, the Factory Area police nabbed a drug-trafficker, Abu Bakar, and recovered 1.800-kg poppy dust (Bhukki) from his possession.

All these accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress From

Recent Stories

Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides ..

Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses

7 minutes ago
 Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against En ..

Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England

7 minutes ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

7 minutes ago
 50 vehicles challaned in one day

50 vehicles challaned in one day

7 minutes ago
 38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

7 minutes ago
 CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO ..

CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit

1 minute ago
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about ele ..

SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff str ..

1 minute ago
 Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock ..

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani mee ..

1 minute ago
 IFA conducts crack down on substandard salt; 4 uni ..

IFA conducts crack down on substandard salt; 4 units fined

1 minute ago
 PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achie ..

PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achievements under VC Dr. Nadeem Ul ..

16 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be obs ..

Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be observed on October 6

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan women begin ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campai ..

Pakistan women begin ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Thursday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan