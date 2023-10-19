Open Menu

4 Drugs Peddlers Held, 11 Kg Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 09:08 PM

4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

Four drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday during a crackdown against the drug trafficking network operating in different areas of the district. According to the police spokesman, Taxila police recovered 5.98 kilograms of hashish from Abdul Qayyum and 2 kilograms of hashish from Saqib

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Four drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday during a crackdown against the drug trafficking network operating in different areas of the district. According to the police spokesman, Taxila police recovered 5.

98 kilograms of hashish from Abdul Qayyum and 2 kilograms of hashish from Saqib.

In another raid, Wah Cantonment Police recovered 1.36 kilograms of hashish from Karamat and Wah Saddar Police recovered 3.10 kilograms of hashish from Amir Khan.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused under the Narcotics Act, which launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Taxila Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: ..

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Minister for ..

7 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 'Pakistan ready for Australia challenge; says Brad ..

'Pakistan ready for Australia challenge; says Bradburn

9 minutes ago
 Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

1 hour ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

1 hour ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

1 hour ago
Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

1 hour ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

1 hour ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

1 hour ago
 Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

1 hour ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan