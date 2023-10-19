4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

Four drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday during a crackdown against the drug trafficking network operating in different areas of the district. According to the police spokesman, Taxila police recovered 5.98 kilograms of hashish from Abdul Qayyum and 2 kilograms of hashish from Saqib

In another raid, Wah Cantonment Police recovered 1.36 kilograms of hashish from Karamat and Wah Saddar Police recovered 3.10 kilograms of hashish from Amir Khan.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused under the Narcotics Act, which launched further investigation.