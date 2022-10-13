4 drugs pushers arrested, 6 kg chars recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Police, during crackdown against the drugs selling mafia, arrested as many as four drugs peddlers and recovered six-kilogram chars from their possessions.

Sub divisional Police officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif while talking to journalists, here on Thursday has said that Wah Cantonment Police recovered 3-kilogram chars from Zargham Mehmood while Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.

20-kilogram chars from Ameer Khan, 1.25-kilogram chars from Ajmal Khan and 1-kilogram chars from Nadeem Saleem.

He said that separate cases were registered against the nominated accused under section 9-C and launched further investigation.