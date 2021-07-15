UrduPoint.com
4 Eateries Sealed Over COVID SOPs Violations

Thu 15th July 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed four eateries for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus pandemic.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC Tabraiz Mari visited Autobhan Road and Gidu Chowk to check compliance of coronavirus related SOPs.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also sealed four restaurants and Soghat Shireen sweets for violation of SOPs while 9 businesses were issued warnings.

The restaurants sealed included Breeze Fish point, Soghat Shireen at Giddu Chowk, Pizza track/Burger house and Shaman Tikka House at Autobhan Road.

M'acdonalds, Tanduri Grill, PK Rolls, One Pound shop, Mr. Wari Chaat House, Kurtos Bristo, Thirsty Soda shop, Bata stores and Service Shoes have been warned to strictly follow SOPs.

