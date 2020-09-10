UrduPoint.com
4 Education Dept Officers Convicted For Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

4 education dept officers convicted for corruption

HYDERABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court here Wednesday convicted four officers of Sindh education Department in a corruption case.   The Accountability Court Hyderabad gave five years imprisonment along with fine of Rs 30 million each to former Director Education (Schools) Mirpurkhas Jalil Lashari, Ex.

Deputy Secretary Abdul Azeem Khan and former Education Officer (Elementary) Keval Ram.

  Former Education Officer (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Kamla Devi was given three- year jail term with Rs 30 million for recruiting 208 candidates in violation of the procedure and direction of the department and without verification of qualification certificates from relevant boards.  The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against the officials, that they had inflicted a loss of Rs 127.48 million to the exchequer in the shape of salaries paid to 208 employees, who were recruited in violation of the procedure.

More Stories From Pakistan

