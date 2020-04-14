4 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officers promoted in Peshawar

UrduPoint.com
Four officers of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been promoted to BS 20 in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Four officers of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been promoted to BS 20 in the interest of public service.

The officers promoted to BS 20 include Director Genders Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haroon Khan Shinwari, Director Tribal Districts Fareed Afridi, Regional Election Commissioner Qayyum Shinwari and Director Election Commission Secretariat Shahid Iqbal, says a notification here.

