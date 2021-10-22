4 factories sealed for spreading pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has taken steps to curb smog and sealed off four factories for spreading pollution.

Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair raided the Industrial Estate area here on Friday and sealed four factories for emitting black smoke and legal action is being taken against the factory owners.

The AC City said that factories without machinery to control pollution would not be allowed to operate.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has been tasked to take steps keeping in view the possible smog.

The AC concluded that inspection of all factories, including the industrial estate, has been started.