UrduPoint.com

4 Factories Sealed For Spreading Pollution

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:10 PM

4 factories sealed for spreading pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has taken steps to curb smog and sealed off four factories for spreading pollution.

Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair raided the Industrial Estate area here on Friday and sealed four factories for emitting black smoke and legal action is being taken against the factory owners.

The AC City said that factories without machinery to control pollution would not be allowed to operate.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has been tasked to take steps keeping in view the possible smog.

The AC concluded that inspection of all factories, including the industrial estate, has been started.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

7 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

4 minutes ago
 Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's ..

Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's leadership: Farrukh Habib

5 minutes ago
 ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

5 minutes ago
 Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to disman ..

Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to dismantle 'failed country'

5 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations W ..

Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations With Israel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.