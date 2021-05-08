UrduPoint.com
4 Factory Workers Injured In Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:54 PM

Four workers of a factory received multiple injuries due to cylinder blast in the area of FIEDMC police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Four workers of a factory received multiple injuries due to cylinder blast in the area of FIEDMC police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that cylinder in the godown of a local factory situated at Jhumra Road blew up which caused collapse of roof and walls.

As a result, four workers including Imran, Babar and Ahmad received multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 pull the injured out of the debris and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police also reached at the spot and started investigation.

