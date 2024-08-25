Open Menu

4 Factory Workers Injured In Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

4 factory workers injured in fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Four workers of a local factory received severe burnt injuries in a fire after gas leakage in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the fire erupted in a JB packages factory on Jhang Road near Azeem petrol Pump due to gag leakage in a printing machine.

The fire engulfed the surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to four workers, including Asif, 37, of Sahiwal, Nadeem, 34, of Chak No.219-RB, Abdul Rouf, 70, of Vehari and Ahsan, 17, of Baowala. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to the burnt unit of Allied Hospital-I after first aid, he added.

