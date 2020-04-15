4 family members die in a roof collapse incident

Four persons of a family died when roof of a house caved in here in Matani area on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family died when roof of a house caved in here in Matani area on Wednesday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred due to heavy torrential rains on Tuesday night.

The dead included a mother, two daughters and a child. Police and residents rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.