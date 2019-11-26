UrduPoint.com
4 Family Members Lost Life In Truck, Motorcycle Collision Near Jamshoro

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

4 family members lost life in truck, motorcycle collision near Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Four members of a family lost their lives in a truck motorcycle collision in Kotri Taluka of Jamshoro District of Sindh on wee hours of Tuesday.

Rescue officials said, the accident occurred at the Sessions Court Road in Kotri where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing four persons on the spot.

They said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted bodies to Taluka Hospital Kotri.

According to rescue officials, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Razia, her son Imran and daughters Saima and Rehana.

Police have arrested the truck driver from the spot and started further investigation.

