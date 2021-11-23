UrduPoint.com

4 Farmers Held For Burning Crop Residue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:43 PM

4 farmers held for burning crop residue

Four farmers have been arrested from Tandlianwala, Sammundri and Chak Jhumra on the charge of burning the crops residue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Four farmers have been arrested from Tandlianwala, Sammundri and Chak Jhumra on the charge of burning the crops residue.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that the district administration officials, along with teams of the Agriculture Department, visited various parts of Faisalabad to check environmental pollution.

They found four farmers involved in burning of crops residue and arrested them. A fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the local administration also sealed premises of four brick-kilns including Al-Makkah Bricks in Chak No 128-GB Jaranwala, Pak Bricks in Chak No 225-RB, Aalam Bricks in Chak No 258-RB Dijkot and Al-Madinah Bricks in Chak No 219-JB Sammundri.

A fine of Rs 150,000 was also imposed on owners of the kilns, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Fine Jaranwala Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

15 minutes ago
 Three girls suffering from cancer to be treated un ..

Three girls suffering from cancer to be treated under BPEF: CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Haleem terms PPP as anti-democracy party enforcing ..

Haleem terms PPP as anti-democracy party enforcing civil dictatorship in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Yusuf Raza Gilani grieved

Yusuf Raza Gilani grieved

2 minutes ago
 BISE issues revised schedule for first year readmi ..

BISE issues revised schedule for first year readmission

2 minutes ago
 Condolence reference held in memory of Sardar Yaqo ..

Condolence reference held in memory of Sardar Yaqoob

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.