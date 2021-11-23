4 farmers held for burning crop residue

Four farmers have been arrested from Tandlianwala, Sammundri and Chak Jhumra on the charge of burning the crops residue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Four farmers have been arrested from Tandlianwala, Sammundri and Chak Jhumra on the charge of burning the crops residue.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that the district administration officials, along with teams of the Agriculture Department, visited various parts of Faisalabad to check environmental pollution.

They found four farmers involved in burning of crops residue and arrested them. A fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the local administration also sealed premises of four brick-kilns including Al-Makkah Bricks in Chak No 128-GB Jaranwala, Pak Bricks in Chak No 225-RB, Aalam Bricks in Chak No 258-RB Dijkot and Al-Madinah Bricks in Chak No 219-JB Sammundri.

A fine of Rs 150,000 was also imposed on owners of the kilns, he added.