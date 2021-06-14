4 FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in IED attack

Terrorists on Monday killed four Frontier Corps (FC) troops, employed for security of Marget Mines on Marget-Quetta road by using improvised explosive device (IED).

"Resultantly four brave soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer of FC Balochistan embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)", said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the Shuhada (martyrs) included Subedar Sardar Ali Khan, resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, district Lakki Marwat. The others were Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain resident of Chak 272 EB, district Vehari, Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, resident of Wanda Talgi, district Dera Ismail Khan and Sepoy Awais Khan, resident of Village Bandal, district Neelum.

The statement added that a large scale area sanitization operation by FC Balochistan to hunt the terrorists was underway. "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

It added that the security forces were determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.