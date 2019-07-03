UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Female Assembly Members From PML-N Meet A Key Figure Of Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:43 PM

4 female assembly members from PML-N meet a key figure of Punjab

Four female members of assembly from PML-N are reported to have met an important figure in Punjab.Two among these four have met the key figure along with their husbands and during the meeting these female assembly members were assured of full cooperation in development project and other matters

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Four female members of assembly from PML-N are reported to have met an important figure in Punjab.Two among these four have met the key figure along with their husbands and during the meeting these female assembly members were assured of full cooperation in development project and other matters.

On opportune time these female members of assembly will announce their resignation along with other PML-N members of assembly.

With the entry of more female members of assembly in the fold of these 4 members, their meeting will be arranged with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.Reacting to it, PML-N Punjab Assembly member Kanwal Pervez said such tactics by government will not work any longer. Some members of our party are being tempted. Who are not induced are threatened.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Threatened From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Lagarde relinquishes IMF responsibilities, joins E ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

4 minutes ago

No Date of Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on Syria Set ..

4 minutes ago

PM Imran was angry at cabinet meeting, here’s wh ..

19 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria to Visit Moscow July 4- ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Interested in Purchasing Russian Military ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.