4 female assembly members from PML-N meet a key figure of Punjab

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Four female members of assembly from PML-N are reported to have met an important figure in Punjab.Two among these four have met the key figure along with their husbands and during the meeting these female assembly members were assured of full cooperation in development project and other matters.

On opportune time these female members of assembly will announce their resignation along with other PML-N members of assembly.

With the entry of more female members of assembly in the fold of these 4 members, their meeting will be arranged with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.Reacting to it, PML-N Punjab Assembly member Kanwal Pervez said such tactics by government will not work any longer. Some members of our party are being tempted. Who are not induced are threatened.