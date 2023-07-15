4 FESCO employees suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Four employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been suspended over their alleged negligence due to which a teenager boy was electrocuted.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that a couple of days ago, a 15-year-old boy, Bilal, was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing on rooftop of a house in Bawa Chak, Sargodha Road.

Chairman board of Directors (BoD) FESCO Malik Tahsin Awan took notice of the incident and directed the FESCO authorities to suspend all officials of the company responsible for the incident. General Manger (GM) Commercial & Customer Services FESCO Umar Hayat Gondal suspended Additional Director Accounts Muhammad Rafiq, XEN Civil Lines Division Owais Rasheed, Sub Divisional Officer Muslim Town Subdivision Mubasshar Ameer Lara and Line Superintendent Muhammad Shehbaz, holding them responsible for the incident.

The were directed to report to FESCO Headquarters, as further action against them would be taken after completion of an inquiry report.

The FESCO chairman constituted an inquiry committee which would work under supervision of GM Commercial & Customer Services Umar. Other members included Director General HR Athar Ayub and Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza.

This committee was directed to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest. XEN Abdullahpur Division was appointed as additional XEN of Civil Lines Division, the spokesman added.