Open Menu

4 FESCO Employees Suspended Over Negligence

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

4 FESCO employees suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Four employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been suspended over their alleged negligence due to which a teenager boy was electrocuted.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that a couple of days ago, a 15-year-old boy, Bilal, was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing on rooftop of a house in Bawa Chak, Sargodha Road.

Chairman board of Directors (BoD) FESCO Malik Tahsin Awan took notice of the incident and directed the FESCO authorities to suspend all officials of the company responsible for the incident. General Manger (GM) Commercial & Customer Services FESCO Umar Hayat Gondal suspended Additional Director Accounts Muhammad Rafiq, XEN Civil Lines Division Owais Rasheed, Sub Divisional Officer Muslim Town Subdivision Mubasshar Ameer Lara and Line Superintendent Muhammad Shehbaz, holding them responsible for the incident.

The were directed to report to FESCO Headquarters, as further action against them would be taken after completion of an inquiry report.

The FESCO chairman constituted an inquiry committee which would work under supervision of GM Commercial & Customer Services Umar. Other members included Director General HR Athar Ayub and Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza.

This committee was directed to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest. XEN Abdullahpur Division was appointed as additional XEN of Civil Lines Division, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Sargodha Muslim All General Motors FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

2 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

3 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

3 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan