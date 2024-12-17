4 food outlets sealed over adulteration

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four food outlets in Faisalabad on charge of adulteration and violation of food safety rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four food outlets in Faisalabad on charge of adulteration and violation of food safety rules.

PFA spokesman said here on Tuesday that Punjab Food Authority was implementing zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and unsafe practices at eatery shops and food factories. He said that a food safety team headed by Deputy Director PFA carried out operations in various areas of Faisalabad including Iqbal Town, Satiana Road, Nishat Cinema Chowk and Adda Awagat.

During operations, the PFA team seized and destroyed 271 broken eggs and 72 kilograms prohibited ingredients in addition to sealing premises of three sweet bakery units and one snack unit. A fine of Rs.

200,000/- was also imposed on the violators over violating food safety rules and regulations.

The bakery unit at Nishat Cinema Chowk and Adda Awagat was closed due to legal violations particularly the use of banned ingredients in the products targeted at children. Similarly, the snack unit was fined for using these harmful ingredients, he added.

He further said that the inspections revealed poor hygiene conditions in these units including an infestation of pests whereas cigarette smoking was also found in the processing areas. The washing areas were found to be unsanitary whereas non-food-grade brushes were being used. Huge quantity of prohibited ingredients used in snack preparation was also seized and discarded during the operation, he added.