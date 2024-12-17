4 Food Outlets Sealed Over Adulteration
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four food outlets in Faisalabad on charge of adulteration and violation of food safety rules
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four food outlets in Faisalabad on charge of adulteration and violation of food safety rules.
PFA spokesman said here on Tuesday that Punjab Food Authority was implementing zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and unsafe practices at eatery shops and food factories. He said that a food safety team headed by Deputy Director PFA carried out operations in various areas of Faisalabad including Iqbal Town, Satiana Road, Nishat Cinema Chowk and Adda Awagat.
During operations, the PFA team seized and destroyed 271 broken eggs and 72 kilograms prohibited ingredients in addition to sealing premises of three sweet bakery units and one snack unit. A fine of Rs.
200,000/- was also imposed on the violators over violating food safety rules and regulations.
The bakery unit at Nishat Cinema Chowk and Adda Awagat was closed due to legal violations particularly the use of banned ingredients in the products targeted at children. Similarly, the snack unit was fined for using these harmful ingredients, he added.
He further said that the inspections revealed poor hygiene conditions in these units including an infestation of pests whereas cigarette smoking was also found in the processing areas. The washing areas were found to be unsanitary whereas non-food-grade brushes were being used. Huge quantity of prohibited ingredients used in snack preparation was also seized and discarded during the operation, he added.
Recent Stories
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..
Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed
Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib
Citizens’ registration relaunched
Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar
Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address tr ..
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit2 minutes ago
-
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed2 minutes ago
-
Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib2 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ registration relaunched2 minutes ago
-
Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar2 minutes ago
-
Modern air oxygen generation plant installed soon. Dr Naiz2 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address treasury related issue ..2 minutes ago
-
TiKA hands over newly constructed museum to Radio Pakistan's administration2 minutes ago
-
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) directed to provide lids on all open manholes2 minutes ago
-
4 food outlets sealed over adulteration2 minutes ago