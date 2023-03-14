4 FWMC officers suspended over poor performance

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Azeem Shaukat Awan has suspended four FWMC officers on charge of their negligence and poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Azeem Shaukat Awan has suspended four FWMC officers on charge of their negligence and poor performance.

The FWMC Chief visited various parts of the city on Tuesday to check cleanliness operation and attendance of the waste workers.

He went to Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raja Chowk, Gulberg, Clock Tower and Station Chowk and checked digital and manual attendance of the field staff. He also interacted with the people in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Gulberg and inquired about the performance of FWMC field staff.

The people complained about poor performance of field staff. Therefore, FWMC Chief immediately suspended 2 zonal officers and 2 supervisors and directed the operation managers to visit the field every morning positively.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with FWMC field staff for proper cleaning of the city. They could also file complaints through social media or through FWMC helpline 1139 if they found any uncooperative attitude of field staff, he added.